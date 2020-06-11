MotoGP to start in Jerez on July 19 with double header | News News





Marc Marquez in action in testing in front of the new season

The MotoGP season, stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sport’s governing bodies have confirmed.

Five circuits will host double-headers and there will be an overall total of seven races in Spain included in the revised 13-round European calendar.

Eight races have now been cancelled up to now this season such as the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian rounds.

The third round will take place in the Czech Republic on August 9 before two races in Austria on August 16 and 23.

Misano will host two rounds in September.

Marc Marquez will undoubtedly be aiming for his fifth consecutive MotoGP title

MotoGP said at the least 12 rounds would be held in the championship. The total number of races could increase to 17 with four outside Europe between November 22 and December 13.

The only long-haul races yet to be cancelled due to the pandemic are those in Thailand, Malaysia, america (Texas) and Argentina.

Those events and their dates will undoubtedly be confirmed before July 31, MotoGP added.

Moto2 and Moto3 were able to start their season in Qatar in March simply because they were already there for testing but MotoGP was unable to race due to quarantine restrictions.

The updated schedule:

July 19: Spanish Grand Prix

July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia

Aug 9: Czech Grand Prix

Aug 16: Austrian Grand Prix

Aug 23: Styria Grand Prix

Sept 13: San Marino Grand Prix

Sept 20: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sept 27: Catalan Grand Prix

Oct 11: French Grand Prix

Oct 18: Aragon Grand Prix

Oct 25: Teruel Grand Prix

Nov 8: European Grand Prix

Nov 15: Valencia Grand Prix