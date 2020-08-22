MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez’s extended absence

Leading MotoGP riders have actually offered their ideas on Marc Marquez remaining for another 2 to 3 months through injury, with Johann Zarco identifying it “sad news”.

Honda exposed on Saturday that the ruling world champ’s healing from a 2nd surgical treatment on the ideal arm he broke in last month’s Spanish Grand Prix is taking longer than anticipated, and will be out up until a minimum of late October.

This assurances MotoGP will crown a brand-new champ at the end of the 2020 project.

Avintia rider Zarco states he comprehends how challenging the present circumstance will be for Marquez, having just recently had surgical treatment on a wrist and understanding how inspired he was to return to the bike right after.

“It must be pretty difficult to live in this situation for him,” Zarco stated. “In Jerez, after the injury he immediately came [back] and he tried, but he could not.

“And from that moment he knew that it’s gonna be difficult.

“I understood now even more what he has to live [through]. I got my first operation and it was a mini operation compared to him, but I wanted to go on the bike again to have some feeling, even if it was not maybe the best chance to recover perfectly.

“So it’s a sad news. And I think it must be pretty difficult and he will carry this energy. But we understand him and he’s still young, so …