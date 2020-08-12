MotoGP riders excited by “super difficult” Portimao

Last week,Motorsport com exposed that the Algarve circuit at Portimao was set to sign up with the 2020 calendar as the 14 th and last round, with Dorna verifying this on Monday.

Frequently utilized for the World Superbike Championship, this year will mark MotoGP’s very first see to the track.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow raced at Portimao in World Supersport and WSBK in 2008, 2009 and 2010, and states on the 600 cc maker “it was the best track in the world”– however on the larger bikes “it’s a completely different story”.

“Well, obviously I have experience of Portimao, but it was 11 years ago now,” Crutchlow stated when inquired about its addition on the calendar.

“It was incredible on a Supersport bike. It was the very best track worldwide. But on a Superbike and a MotoGP bike, it’s an entirely various story.

” I anticipate it due to the fact that by all accounts they’re going to be resurfacing the track, which is excellent.

“It’s excellent that Portugal and Portimao are putting in the financial investment to have Formula 1 there, to have the track resurfaced and now MotoGP there.

” I do not believe my experience at the track will make any distinction at all, due to the fact that as we understand rider can find out tracks right away.

“But it’s a difficult track to learn. We look forward to going there, that’s for sure. It’s a great part of the world to be in.”