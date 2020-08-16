MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales will begin the Austrian MotoGP race from lead after putting an outstanding effort in certifying to beat the Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller and champion leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha).

Andrea Dovizioso will begin 4th for Ducati, a day after it was revealed that he would divide with the Italian marque at the end of the year.

He will share the 2nd row of the grid with KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

Valentino Rossi might just certify 12th on the second of the factory Yamahas, half a 2nd down on his colleague, with Repsol Honda riders Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl – changing the hurt Marc Marquez – beginning 18th and 19th respectively.

What time does the Austrian MotoGP start today?

The Austrian GP will get underway at the Red Bull Ring at 2pm regional time (CEST)on Sunday The race will be run over 28 laps and last around 45 minutes.

Date : Su n day, 16th August 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CEST/ 1:00 pm BST/ 8:00 am ET/ 5:00 am PT/ 5:30 pm IST/ 9pm JST/ 10pm AEST

Can’ t discover your nation or area in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your regional timezone.

How can I watch the Austrian MotoGP?

The following channels will transmit the Austrian MotoGP race:

Europe: