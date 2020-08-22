MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

The Red Bull Ring is a track that matches the strengths of the Ducati bundle, as verified by Andrea Dovizoso’s great triumph in the Austrian GP last weekend.

However, the Ducatis were beaten by Maverick Vinales in qualifying, the Yamaha rider edging Jack Miller by 0.068 s to declare pole.

Yamahas might be in the battle for lead when again, with Vinales and Fabio Quartararo the 2 favourites to stage an upset.

But both Miller and Dovizioso would be eager to begin on the front row and make sure a tidy sweep of Ducati wins at the Austrian location.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP begin?

Q1 will start at 2:10 pm regional time (CEST) on Saturday, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35 pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, 22nd August 2020

Start time : 2:10 pm CEST/ 1:10 pm BST/ 8:10 am ET/ 5:10 am PT/ 5:40 pm IST/ 9:10 pm JST/ 10:10 pm AEST



Can’ t discover your nation or area in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your regional timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America