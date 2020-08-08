MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Fabio Quartararo has actually been the star of the season up until now and couple of would wager versus the Frenchman taking a 3rd lead astride his Petronas Yamaha.

Quartararo’s life has actually been simplified by the lack of ruling world champ Marc Marquez, who has actually been required to miss out on the race after going through a 2nd surgical treatment previously in the week.

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales might become Quartararo’s primary opposition in qualifying, while the Ducatis might likewise remain in the mix.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami topped the very first session on Friday, continuing the kind he has actually displayed in the early part of the season, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir 2nd and KTM rider Pol Espargaro finishing the leading 3.

Quartararo didn’t set a competitive lap in FP1, however conveniently topped the 2nd session in the afternoon, ahead of his Petronas colleague FrancoMorbidelli Miguel Oliveira was a remarkable 3rd for Tech 3 KTM.

What time does qualifying for the Czech MotoGP begin?

Q1 will start at 2: 10 pm regional time (CEST), followed by the critical Q2 at 2: 35 pm.

Date : Saturday, 8th August 2020

Start time : 2: 10 pm CEST/ 1: 10 pm BST/ 8: 10 am ET/ 5: 10 am PT/ 5: 40 pm IST/ 9: 10 pm JST/ 10: 10 pm AEST



