MotoGP news; Styria won’t be “survival” race for Quartararo

The champion leader had a hard time to 8th in recently’s Austrian Grand Prix due to a braking problem, and was just seventh at the Czech GP having actually controlled the opening 2 rounds at Jerez last month.

On Friday at the Styrian GP, Quartararo was left baffled by a “really bad feeling” with the tires on his Petronas Yamaha.

Quartararo had “no grip” in certifying on Saturday in spite of making an advance with set-up in practice and might just handle 10th — however will begin ninth as an outcome of third-placed Johann Zarco’s pitlane start charge.

When asked if his Styrian GP would be among survival, Quartararo stated: “I will attack because I think it’s really important to not stay in my position or even dropping [back].

“So, it’s not about [just] surviving, it is about the comeback. We will give our best to bring our 100%.”

Read Also:

Quartararo will begin together with Austrian GP winner Dovizioso, with the Frenchman noting he now has “a great person to follow” and will focus on ensuring he tracks the Ducati through his predicted rise the order.

“I think yes, because we have a great person to follow,” he stated when asked if he might take solace in certifying together with Dovizioso.

” I will attempt due to the fact that for sure he will return to the front and I will offer my …