MotoGP detects first coronavirus case ahead of Czech race By Reuters





(Reuters) – MotoGP stated someone from its world champion paddock has actually evaluated favorable for the brand-new coronavirus and remains in seclusion ahead of the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday.

The individual is a member of promoter Dorna Sports’ group and was asymptomatic, stated MotoGP, the premier bike racing champion. The individual evaluated favorable two times, and all close contacts have actually been put in seclusion, it stated in a declaration.

“Local health authorities will now decide on the duration of self-isolation they are required to undertake,” it stated.

More than 5,500 tests have actually been performed on all paddock workers prior to double-header races in Spain last month and Sunday’s competitors in the Czech Republic.

The race in Spain’s Jerez circuit in July started the 2020 season which was postponed due to the book coronavirus pandemic.

MotoGP likewise stated individuals who had “secondary contact” with the contaminated individual had actually been evaluated as a preventative measure which all had actually evaluated unfavorable.

Avintia Ducati rider Johann Zarco declared lead for Sunday’s race by edging out French compatriot Fabio Quartararo, who leads the champion standings with 50 points.

The Czech race will be followed by the Austrian Grand Prix onAug 16.