Moto G9 Plus battery details surface through certification

Motorola is reported to be prepping for the launch of its next mobile phone in G-series. The Moto G9 Plus has surface online. It was found on EEC certification, which shows that it is most likely to be introduced quickly. Now, the gadget has actually appeared on TUV Rheinland bearing the exact same design numbers XT2087 -1 and XT2087 -2.

The certification pages suggest the battery capability of Moto G9Plus It is tipped to load a 4,700 mAh battery with assistance for 30 W quick charging. The 2 model numbers might suggest 2 variations of the phone, likely the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Plus.

Previously, the phone was accredited by EEC. It exposed the existence of as much as 4GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. It is safe to presume that the launch is simply around the corner.