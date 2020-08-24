Moto G9 arrives with big battery and Snapdragon 662 chipset for $155

Motorola has actually simply launched its most current budget-friendly midranger – satisfy theMoto G9 It comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3 cams and a big display screen, in addition to a devoted secret for Google Assistant.





Motorola Moto G9

This phone brings a 6.5″ LCD of HD+ resolution,. It has a waterdrop notch the top, real estate the 8 MP f/2.2 selfie cam. There is no finger print scanner under the panel – it made its method on the back.

Speaking about the back panel, the attention is mainly gotten by the triple-cam setup – a 48 MP primary sensing unit with f/1.7 lens, accompanied by two 2 MP f/2.4 shooters – one to help the picture shots, the other for closeups. There is likewise a single LED flash, concealed in the setup on the back, attempting to pass as a 4th cam.











Motorola Moto G9 in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue

Motorola paired the 11nm chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 gigs of storage, however there is likewise a slot for microSD cards. Another thing the Moto G9 has going for it is the 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port for the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W quickly charging.

While currently noted on the Motorola India page, the Moto G9 is in fact coming for sale in 7 days on August 31. It is provided by Flipkart for INR11,499 ($ 155/EUR130) and is readily available in 2 colors – Sapphire Blue or Forest Green.