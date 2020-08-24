Moto G9 arrives with big battery and Snapdragon 662 chipset for $155

By
Jasyson
-

Motorola has actually simply launched its most current budget-friendly midranger – satisfy theMoto G9 It comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3 cams and a big display screen, in addition to a devoted secret for Google Assistant.

Motorola Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

This phone brings a 6.5″ LCD of HD+ resolution,. It has a waterdrop notch the top, real estate the 8 MP f/2.2 selfie cam. There is no finger print scanner under the panel – it made its method on the back.

Speaking about the back panel, the attention is mainly gotten by the triple-cam setup – a 48 MP primary sensing unit with f/1.7 lens, accompanied by two 2 MP f/2.4 shooters – one to help the picture shots, the other for closeups. There is likewise a single LED flash, concealed in the setup on the back, attempting to pass as a 4th cam.

Motorola Moto G9 in Forest Green
Motorola Moto G9 in Forest Green
Motorola Moto G9 in Sapphire Blue
Motorola Moto G9 in Sapphire Blue

Motorola Moto G9 in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue

Motorola paired the 11nm chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 gigs of storage, however there is likewise a slot for microSD cards. Another thing the Moto G9 has going for it is the 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port for the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W quickly charging.

While currently noted on the Motorola India page, the Moto G9 is in fact coming for sale in 7 days on August 31. It is provided by Flipkart for INR11,499 ($ 155/EUR130) and is readily available in 2 colors – Sapphire Blue or Forest Green.

