Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite by Motorola has made its India debut and the brand new cellphone will go on sale by the top of this month. The cellphone was globally unveiled in April. The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and packs a triple rear digital camera setup. The cellphone will probably be provided in in a single RAM and storage configuration however two color variants. It additionally packs a big 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will probably be provided in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to Motorola, the cellphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 and can go on sale beginning May 29 at 12pm (midday) by way of Flipkart. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color choices.

Flipkart has listed a number of provides for purchasers in buying the Moto G8 Power Lite. Consumers can get 5 % limitless cashback on purchases made by way of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There are a number of EMI plans as properly.

Moto G8 Power Lite specs

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie with Motorola’s close to inventory pores and skin on prime. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD show with 20:9 facet ratio and 269ppi pixel density. The Moto G8 energy Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite encompasses a triple digital camera setup on the again that’s headlined by a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.zero aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.four macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the entrance, there’s an 8-megapixel digital camera with f/2.zero aperture, housed in the notch.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 256GB). It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with assist for 10W charging. Connectivity choices embody 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There can be a fingerprint scanner on the again of the Moto G8 Power Lite. The cellphone measures 164.94×75.76×9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

