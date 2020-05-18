Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals

Moto G8 Power Lite might be launched in India on May 21, e-commerce web site Flipkart has revealed. Flipkart has arrange a teaser web page for the telephone that exhibits its launch date, which is slightly over a month after its international unveiling. The Indian pricing for the telephone has not been revealed however we cannot have to wait lengthy for these particulars. The Moto G8 Power Lite contains a notched show and a triple rear digital camera setup. It additionally boasts of a giant 5,000mAh battery and Motorola claims it should final for two days on a single cost.

Moto G8 Power Lite value in India (anticipated)

As of now, pricing particulars for the Moto G8 Power Lite in India haven’t been shared, however the telephone initially launched early in April for choose markets at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. India pricing may very well be related to the European pricing of the telephone. The listing on Flipkart doesn’t point out any launch affords both, or when it should go on sale.

With the launch date simply three days away, particulars on pricing and availability might be revealed quickly.

Moto G8 Power Lite specs

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie and contains a 6.5-inch HD+ (729×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD show with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 facet ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. The telephone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite contains a triple rear digital camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.zero aperture. There is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.four macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the entrance is an 8-megapixel digital camera with an f/2.zero aperture.

The telephone comes with 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable through microsD card (up to 256GB). The 5,000mAh battery has 10W charging help. For connectivity, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There can be a fingerprint scanner on the again. The telephone measures 164.94×75.76×9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

