Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite by Motorola is all set to go on sale in India at present. The newest finances Motorola telephone might be accessible for buy via Flipkart at 12pm (midday). The smartphone comes with a triple rear digital camera setup and encompasses a waterdrop-style show notch. There can also be MediaTek Helio P35 SoC for the processing wants. The Moto G8 Power Lite might be provided in two distinct color choices. Further, the telephone has a single storage configuration with 64GB of onboard storage. The Moto G8 Power Lite additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G8 Power Lite worth in India, sale gives

The Moto G8 Power Lite worth in India is about at Rs. 8,999 for the only, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The telephone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color choices, each of which might be available for purchase via the sale that’s going down on Flipkart at 12pm (midday) at present.

Sale gives on the Moto G8 Power Lite embrace a 5 % cashback via the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Further, there might be no-cost EMI choices beginning at Rs. 750 a month.

To recall, the Moto G8 Power Lite was unveiled globally in April as a watered-down variant of the Moto G8 Power. It debuted in India final week.

Moto G8 Power Lite specs, options

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Power Lite runs Android Pie and encompasses a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS show with 20:9 side ratio. Under the hood, the telephone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there may be triple rear digital camera setup that features a 16-megapixel major sensor with an f/2.zero lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.four macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor at the entrance that’s paired with an f/2.zero lens.

In phrases of storage, the Moto G8 Power Lite homes 64GB of inside storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity choices on the telephone embrace 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There can also be a fingerprint sensor at the again.

The Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 10W charging. Besides, the telephone measures 164.94×75.76×9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the most effective reasonably priced digital camera telephone in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be robotically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.