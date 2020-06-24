Moto G8 Plus Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Motorola’s Moto G series smartphones have long been popular in the budget segment. After launching a slew of new One series models, like the Motorola One Macro and Motorola One Action (Review) over the past couple of months, Motorola has updated its Moto G series, with the new Moto G8 Plus now for sale in India. Available in only one configuration, the main focus of the Moto G8 Plus is its cameras and Dolby-backed stereo speakers.

The latter isn’t a feature we on average find in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, which will make the Moto G8 Plus an interesting option for some people. At its retail price of Rs. 13,999, this Motorola smartphone contends directly with the Realme 5 Pro (Review) and the Samsung Galaxy M30s (Review). Even the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) can be acquired around the same price bracket.

So, does the Moto G8 Plus have enough features and performance to make it a worthy alternative? Let’s take a look.

Moto G8 Plus design

The Moto G8 Plus is similar to the Motorola One Macro (Review) with regards to its exterior design, particularly the arrangement of the camera sensors at the rear. The polycarbonate body in the Cosmic Blue colour trim looks nice, and in addition has a little purplish highlight depending on the method that you hold this phone contrary to the light. There’s also a Crystal Pink option. The back does look somewhat like glass and is fairly resilient to scratches and scuffs, but if you want to be mindful, you can prefer to use the bundled silicone case.

This phone isn’t fat but it’s on the thicker side at 9.09mm. The sides are glossy, and may get a little slippery occasionally. The textured power button has good tactile feedback and so does the volume rocker, but the latter is placed a tad too high. The tray on the left can accept two Nano-SIM cards, and the second slot can accept a microSD card (up to 512GB) in lieu of a SIM. We would have liked a dedicated microSD card slot instead of a hybrid one.

The Moto G8 Plus features a glossy back, which attracts fingerprints pretty easily

The Moto G8 Plus has a headphone jack on the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The earpiece and the bottom speaker work in tandem to produce a stereo effect. Motorola has used a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS display with Panda glass for scratch protection. The resolution is full-HD+ (1080×2280) and the aspect ratio is 19:9, which Motorola calls a Max Vision display. The panel produces vivid and punchy colours, brightness is adequate for outdoor use, and viewing angles are decently wide. You also acquire some basic colour adjustments in the Settings menu.

The bezels across the display are not too slim but they are not too intrusive either. There’s a waterdrop notch on the top, which houses the selfie camera. The G8 Plus also features Moto Display, which can be an ambient display mode so you can see missed notifications, the battery level, enough time, etc on the lockscreen.

The rear cameras protrude a little, developing a bit of imbalance on an otherwise flat work surface. The fingerprint sensor features a Moto logo on it and is quite dependable in terms of its performance. You can also use face unlock, which is effective as long as there is enough light around. In the box, you get an incident, a 15W Turbo Charger, a SIM eject tool, and a Type-C cable.

The Moto G8 Plus features a bright and vivid IPS display

Moto G8 Plus specifications and software

The Moto G8 Plus runs on the Snapdragon 665 SoC, which we’ve seen in phones such as the Realme 5 (Review), Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review), and Redmi Note 8 (Review). There’s only one version of this phone available, which includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, support for three satellite navigation systems, Radio, and the typical suite of sensors including a compass and a gyroscope.

Motorola also claims that the Moto G8 Plus is water resistant, though it doesn’t have any official INTERNET PROTOCOL ADDRESS rating. It’s said to be in a position to withstand light splashes of water or light rain, but isn’t waterproof, which means you should avoid submerging it in any liquid.

The Moto G8 Plus supports fast charging

The pc software is quite lean and is quite close to stock Android. There isn’t any bloatware and the default apps don’t spam you with unnecessary notifications or adverts, unlike various other custom Android skins. The Moto G8 Plus ships with Android 9 Pie, and our unit had the September 2019 security patch. Digital Wellbeing and the standard Android gestures can be found, in addition to some from Motorola. The Moto app enables you to select Moto Actions and set up the Moto Display. Moto Actions are shortcuts and gestures for quickly turning on the camera and torch, taking a quick screenshot, and lots of other things.

There’s also the Dolby Audio app, which helps increase the volume and quality of sound through the speakers, wired and wireless headphones. Some Google apps such as for instance Slides, News, and Sheets are preinstalled but not numerous others.

Moto G8 Plus performance and battery life

With day-to-day usage, the Moto G8 Plus were able to cope very well. We could multitask quite effortlessly; it had been easy to find what we wanted thanks to the near-stock Android UI and we did not face any heating dilemmas. It is just a bit difficult to reach the top of end of the tall display, but thankfully there are many gestures to simply help. For instance, you can swipe down on the fingerprint sensor to pull down the notification shade, or perform a simple on-screen gesture by swiping your finger diagonally to either of the bottom corners, to shrink the contents of the screen. The ability to wave your palm over the phone to awaken the display is also very convenient. You can even have a peek at your notifications by holding down its icon on the lockscreen.

Moto G8 Plus Benchmark numbers were pretty decent too. In AnTuTu, we got a score of 170,004 points whilst the T-Rex test in GFXbench returned 34fps. The framerate in the latter test was only a little low because the full-HD resolution taxes this processor. The same is reflected when playing heavy 3D games such as PUBG Mobile. It defaulted to the ‘Low’ graphics preset, which didn’t look very good, but at least gameplay wasn’t affected too much. The phone got a little warm when gaming, but not to an alarming extent.

The Moto G8 Plus features an action camera, like the Motorola One Action

The speakers on the Moto G8 Plus sounded excellent, as a result of Dolby Audio. The earpiece got in the same way loud because the bottom-firing speaker, which created a good stereo effect. You can leave the Dolby setting at ‘Auto’ or by hand tinker with the bass, mids, and vocals according to your style of listening. This effect works when playing audio through the speakers as well as wired and even wireless headsets. This added to the bright and punchy colours of the display created for an enjoyable multimedia experience.

The Moto G8 Plus supports Motorola’s 15W Turbo Charging feature. You even get yourself a little logo in the clock widget which lets you know when the phone is charging quickly. The phone can be fast-charged using any standard Quick Charge 3.0 charger. In our battery loop test, the Moto G8 Plus ran for 14 hours and 10 minutes, which really is a good show.

With normal usage, which involved winning contests, using the camera, and surfing the Internet, we easily sailed past a day and into the next. With more frugal usage, we were averaging of a day . 5. With the bundled Turbo Charger, we were able to charge the Moto G8 Plus battery from zero to 36 per cent in half one hour; up to 70 percent in a hour, and fully in about two hours. These aren’t especially good times, but nevertheless a lot better than having no fast charging at all.

Moto G8 Plus cameras

The Moto G8 Plus has three sensors at the back — a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera specially for GoPro-style videos; and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also offers a laser autofocus module and an LED flash. The camera app is simple to master, as a result of a simple layout. Besides the key shooting modes, you can access a separate menu of additional modes such as for instance Portrait, Panorama, and Night Vision, and many fun modes like Spot Colour and Cutout.

In daylight, the principal camera captured good-looking landscapes and close-ups. It handled HDR well, balancing the exposure of light and dark areas nicely. Colours were vivid but not overly boosted, and details were good. This phone saves 12-megapixel oversampled photos automatically and there isn’t any option to shoot at the total 48-megapixel resolution. In Manual mode, it is possible to capture RAW files too.

Landscape shot with HDR from the Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

Close-up shot from the Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

Low-light shot from the Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

Shot using Night Vision mode from Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

Close-up shots looked good, with lots of detail, vivid colours, and extremely good sharpness. In low light, close-ups still looked decent with little to no noise. Landscape shots on the other hand had muddy details in low-light, and blacks in the shadow regions were crushed easily.

Night Vision own the Moto G8 Plus did produce a noticeable huge difference. Colours were punchier and bright areas were metered better, but details did not really improve much. As long you never zoom right into a photo an excessive amount of, results can look pleasing. However, it’s not foolproof and there have been instances when Night Vision finished up making photos worse compared to standard mode. Also, it requires a while before you see the end result, as the phone processes it in the backdrop after you’ve taken a shot.

The depth sensor did an excellent job of detecting edges around our subject and blurring backgrounds. The blur effect could be adjusted before and following a shot has been taken. Lighting effects can also be added for drama.

Shot using Portrait mode from the Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

Low-light selfie shot from the Moto G8 Plus (tap for full-sized image)

The 16-megapixel action camera can just only be used for shooting videos and not stills, which is a little disappointing. Considering how almost any manufacturer is slapping wide-angle cameras onto their phones now, it is a shame we can not use it for photos on the Moto G8 Plus. The wide-angle camera could be accessed by way of a little toggle near the shutter button when in video mode. The phone has to be held vertically so that you can record landscape video, the same as on the Motorola One Action. We found this to be very convenient when we were moving about quickly.

Videos taken with the wide-angle action camera on the Moto G8 Plus are stabilised at 1080p 30fps, but not at 60fps. In daylight, video quality was good and the electronic stabilisation worked decently well, albeit with mild jerkiness when we made any sudden movements. Video quality was a lot weaker in low light, with noticeable grain and softer details.

Switching to the principal camera, it is possible to set the resolution completely up to 4K at 30fps, but without stabilisation. Here, colours looked wildly exaggerated depending on the subject being shot. Videos are electronically stabilised at 1080p 30fps, and footage looked good, with better colour reproduction. In low light, the quality dropped and we noticed focus hunting when shooting landscapes.

The 25-megapixel selfie camera on the Moto G8 Plus posseses an f/2 aperture and you can set it to recapture selfies at that full resolution or oversampled to 6 megapixels. We missed any discernible difference involving the two resolutions, so it’s worth saving space for storing with the reduced resolution. Selfies looked decent in the daytime, with good colours and details. You can enable Face Beauty mode, which smoothened skin textures.

In low light, image quality was generally substandard. Details were weak, there clearly was visible noise, and skin tones looked off. You do get yourself a lot of shooting modes for the selfie camera, such as for instance Spot Colour, Group Selfie, Portrait, and also slow-motion video.

Verdict

All things considered, the Moto G8 Plus manages to pack in a good set of features, with its strengths being the lean Android experience, excellent stereo speakers, solid battery life, a crisp display, and above-average camera quality when shooting in daylight. Compared to Motorola’s One series models such as the One Macro (Review), One Action (Review), and One Vision (Review), which all hover within exactly the same price range, we’d pick the G8 Plus because of its better display and slightly faster SoC.

Compared to the competition like the Realme 5 Pro (Review) and the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review), the Moto G8 Plus falls a bit short. The processor isn’t the absolute most powerful, specifically for this screen resolution, which ultimately shows when it comes to playing heavy games. Most of the competition at around this price offer stronger processors that is why. The cameras on the G8 Plus aren’t the absolute most versatile either, since you can not shoot wide-angle stills, and the low-light performance of all of the cameras was underwhelming.

The Moto G8 Plus isn’t the best all-rounder, but if stock Android, a good display, and stereo speakers are high on your priority list, you might find it worth your while.