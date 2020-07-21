Moto G8 Plus is now receiving Android 10 update

While we’re not very far at this point from the official launch of Android 11, Motorola is still in the process of catching all its mid-range phones as much as Android 10, released by Google last fall.

The update to Android 10 has finally started rolling out to Moto G8 Plus units in Spain and Brazil, which hopefully means it will reach other countries as well quickly. India was also designed to get a soak test of the update last week, so if that goes well we may start to see the finalized build making its way to the subcontinent in the future.

The update that’s currently doing the rounds in Spain and Brazil has software version number QPI30.28-Q3-28, plus it thankfully includes the July security patch level, which, of course, is the current one. That’s a pleasant touch on Motorola’s part and not always something to be taken for granted when we’re referring to updates for mid-range handsets.

