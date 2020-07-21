Moto G8 Plus gets Android 10 update: Report

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus this past year with Android 9.0 (Pie). The smartphone is currently reportedly receiving the latest version of the operating system (OS), Android 10 in Spain and Brazil. It brings a host of new features to the telephone, alongside the July 2020 security patch.

The latest development comes from YTECHB. It says that Moto G8 Plus users in Spain and Brazil have started receiving the latest Android 10 update. It has been rolled out with build number QPI30.28-Q3-28. It includes a few improvements to the system, along side an improved system-wide dark mode. The update brings focus mode and full-screen navigation gestures aswell.

As of now, the update is rolling out for users in Spain and Brazil only. We are expectant of Motorola to soon begin sending out the Moto G8 Plus Android 10 update in other major countries aswell.

Via: Gadgets360