Moto G Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Integrated Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Pro has made its introduction Germany along with the telephone by the appearances and specifications seems to be a rebranded version of Moto G Stylus. The telephone is presently not available to buy, however, clients can “register for updates” through the Motorola Germany web site. The recently launched Motorola smartphone packs triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with also an integrated stylus. It is uncertain if the smartphone will be released India anytime soon and if it is going to appear as Moto G Pro or Moto G Stylus.

Moto G Pro cost, accessibility

The Moto G Pro carries a price tag of EUR 329 (approximately Rs. 27,400) for its only 4GB + 128GB storage alternative. The Lenovo-possessed Motorola at a blog post has declared the delivery of this telephone will start in ancient June, but the specific availability date is not specified. Additionally, clients may register for updates concerning the telephone on Motorola Germany site. The telephone is supplied in Mystic Indigo color option.

Interestingly, that the Moto G Pro seems to be a rebranded version of Moto G Stylus, found in February this season. The Moto G Stylus is priced at $299 (approximately Rs. 22,600).

Moto G Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G Pro relies on Android One system and operate on Android 10. It includes a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,300 pixels) Max Vision screen. The telephone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 onboard storage which may be further enlarged by means of a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone packs a triple back camera setup that contains a 48-megapixel main camera using f/1.7 aperture, a 16-camera ultra-wide camera using f/2.2 aperture, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera using f/2.2 aperture. The vertically-stacked back camera module also houses a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Moto G Pro packs a 16-front camera using f/2.0 aperture.

The mobile can also be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery which supports 15W TurboPower charging. ) Connectivity choices around the Moto G Pro comprise 4G LTE, USB Type-C jack, 3.5millimeter audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC support. The detectors on the telephone include GPS, Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity detector, ambient light sensor, detector heartbeat, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Lastly, that the Moto G Pro 158.6×75.8×9.2mm and weighs 192 g )

