Moto G Power | 3-Day Battery1 | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/64GB | 16MP Camera | 2020 | Black



Price: $249.99 - $229.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 23:59:28 UTC – Details)



Set yourself free from chargers and outlets. Say hello to moto g power. With its powerful 5000 mAh battery, you can go up to three full days1 on a single charge—and do the things you want without worrying about recharging. Shoot a panorama, close up, or anything in between with a versatile triple camera system. And thanks to the 6. 4” Max Vision Full HD+ display and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby, you’ll have an all-access pass to the world of entertainment. New moto g power. Power for life.

Up to 3 day battery1. Go up to three days1 on a single charge thanks to a 5000 mAh battery.

16 MP triple camera system. Capture ultra-wide angle panoramas, sharper portraits, and super detailed close-up shots.

Dual Stereo Speakers tuned by Dolby. Enjoy 4x more crystal-clear audio that’s 4x more powerful2 with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby.

Max Vision display. Bring games and movies to life on a vivid 6. 4″ Full HD+ display.

Blazing-fast performance. Feel your phone respond to every touch, tap, and swipe with an octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM.

Advanced water-repellent design. Never let spills, splashes, or a little sweat get in the way of using your phone.