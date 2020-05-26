Moto G Fast leaked by Motorola itself: triple camera, Snapdragon chipset, 2 day battery life

You cant put the genie again within the bottle and its equally arduous to un-publish a video because the Motorola US YouTube channel came upon  the video is a brief promo for the Moto G Fast, an ultra-fast, ultra-responsive cellphone if the tagline is to be believed.

The fact is that the cellphone is on the decrease finish of issues, even by Moto G8 requirements. The Fast has an unnamed Snapdragon chipset (with octa-core CPU) and 3GB of RAM. For comparability, the G8 has an S665 chip and 4GB of RAM.













Moto G Fast

The cellphone could have an ultrawide-angle digicam (118°) in addition to a macro cam, becoming a member of the primary digicam (specs unknown). The selfie digicam shall be in a punch gap as is the norm for this era of the G-series.

The Moto G Fast could have two-day battery life, claims the video with out providing extra particulars. Were unsure however that Motorola emblem seems to be very very similar to a fingerprint reader.

Note that the G and not using a quantity naming scheme is typical for US-bound fashions. We knew the G Fast was going to the States by advantage of the channel that posted the video, nonetheless we simply noticed the Moto G Pro launch in Germany  a rebranded G Stylus. We may see this in Europe is what were getting at.

Since the promo video is prepared, the official announcement cant be far behind.

Via