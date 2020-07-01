Moto G 5G specs leak, Plus variant also coming

Yesterday we got our first consider the upcoming Moto Moto G 5G as a result of a leaked render from Evan Blass. Now, we’ve a detailed pair of specs from the same source to straight back up yesterday’s image. According to Blass, the Moto G 5G is actually the rumored Moto Edge Lite and these devices will likely be launched at Motorola’s July 7 event. Adding another twist, we’re also expecting a Moto G 5G Plus but we don’t have any more information on this device for the present time.

Here are the specs on this. Much of this was reported by XDA if the device had been dubbed Edge Lite: https://t.co/TjyD0pTTnK pic.twitter.com/PJVTaVpZBb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2020

The Moto G 5G will sport an FHD+ display with dual punch-holes, 90Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The exact screen size is not mentioned but we do obtain the phone’s measurements which come in at 167.98 x 73.97 x 9.59 mm. It will also weigh in at a hefty 207 grams.

The camera department will soon be headlined by way of a 48MP primary shooter along with a 5MP macro shooter, an 8MP video wide module and a 2MP depth helper. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset in conjunction with 4GB RAM. There’s also expansion options via microSD slot.

On the software side, we’re expecting Android 10 while the battery is rumored to come in at 4,800 mAh with 18W charging support.