Moto G 5G Plus gets a nifty new Multi-Volume app

Motorola’s most affordable 5G phone yet, the Moto G 5G Plus, is getting unique treatment with an unique new app called Multi-Volume





Screenshot from the system menu

The app lets you change the volume on per-app basis and even silence a few of them entirely. The highlight is that it can instantly silence some apps based upon your use patterns. There’s likewise a slider in the volume pop-up on the ideal side of the screen for the app in the foreground and you can likewise change the volume of the notices and calls individually, which isn’t generally readily available nowadays.

Unfortunately, however, XDA-Developers state that the app can’t be side-loaded to other Motorola gadgets and there’s no word from the business whether the function will be offered to the other phones.

