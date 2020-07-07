Moto G 5G Plus announced as the maker’s most affordable 5G phone in Europe

Motorola just unmasked its most affordable 5G smartphone – meet the Moto G 5G Plus. The Moto G lineup has always been about bringing the most bargain and the G 5G Plus will undoubtedly be among the most affordable 5G phones in Europe, starting at only €349.

Upfront we have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch holes for the 16MP primary and 8MP ultrawide selfie cameras. The panel is HDR 10 compliant and features a 21:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner is located on the right-hand side.

The phone boasts a quad-camera setup on it right back housed in a square setup – a first in the Moto lineup. The 48MP main shooter is joined by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth helper.

Under the hood, we find the Snapdragon 765 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage that is further expandable via the microSD slot.

The battery comes in at 5,000 mAh and supports 20W fast wired charging.

On the software side, we have the same clean build of Android 10 with some slight Moto enhancements now called My UX. Other notable features include a headphone jack, NFC and splash-resistant design.













The Moto G 5G will undoubtedly be available in Europe, Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting tomorrow. The phone will be available in blue and purple colors at €349 for the 4/64GB trim. There’s also a 6/128GB version that may go for €399. While the G 5G Plus will skip the US, Motorola promised to bring a sub-$500 5G phone to North America in the fall.