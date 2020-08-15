Moto E7 Plus specs leak: Snapdragon 460 SoC and 48MP dual camera

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus was identified on Geekbench recently running Android 10 with an octa-core processor at the helm coupled with 4GB RAM. Now an image published by reputable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter informs us more about the Moto E7 Plus.

The image exposes that Moto E7 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC that was revealed back inJanuary The chipset will be coupled with 4GB RAM and the smart device will have 64GB of storage. Although there may be other memory setups also.

For photography, the Moto E7 Plus will include a dual camera on the back withNight Vision The main system will have a 48MP sensing unit however the function of the secondary module is presently unidentified.

The Moto E7 Plus will deliver with a 5,000 mAh battery, however we do not understand what will be its charging speed.

Previously dripped pictures of what’s presumably the Moto E7 Plus exposed the smart device will include a waterdrop notch display screen, rear-mounted finger print reader, and a USB-C port.









Alleged Motorola Moto E7 Plus pictures

There’s no word from Motorola about the E7 Plus yet, however considering that the E6 Plus was revealed in 2015 in September, we might see the E7 Plus go main at any time now.

