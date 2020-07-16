Moto E7 live images leak, confirming specs

The Moto E6 got official last July, therefore it is high time for a successor to show up, right? That’s what Motorola seems to think. The company has recently been unveiling new smartphones left and right, with the most recent being the Moto G 5G Plus, but it isn’t stopping there.

The Moto E7 was previously spotted in a Google Play Console listing a few months straight back, and now some hands-on imagery of it is often outed.













Moto E7 live hands-on images

This confirms some of the phone’s rumored specs. The Moto E7 will undoubtedly be powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset, and it’s thought to have two RAM/storage versions: the basic 2/32GB, and a 4/64GB option too.

It will run Android 10 from day one, and its particular codename is “ginna”. Past reports mentioned the E7 sporting a 6.2-inch 720×1520 touchscreen, a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup, a 5 MP shooter for selfies, and a 3,550 mAh battery.

As you can observe, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the Motorola logo on the back, a waterdrop notch on the leading, and bezels that are actually decent with this price point. The source of these images says the back is glass, but that would be surprising for this type of budget device – much more likely it’s plastic that’s built to look like glass.

The SoC is just a welcome upgrade from the Snapdragon 435 of the Moto E6, while the screen is still 720p+ but now more elongated to suit with the 2020 trends. Meanwhile, storage has been upped in the base model, and exactly the same goes for the battery. So it’s shaping up to be described as a pretty good update, this, if you are into Motorola’s entry-level handsets.

Source