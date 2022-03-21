After nearly two years of litigation, the court has finally ruled that mothers who lost their children during military service will not apologize to the relatives of those killed in the “March 1” case.

“We were in a court battle for an expression that was not an insult to them. We only demanded that the government change the decision to “provide assistance” to the families of the victims in the amount of 60,000 drams instead of 30,000 drams. ” Margarita Khachatryan, the chairwoman of the “Soldier” coordinating council, said this at the press conference, “Pastinfo” writes.

“It was insulting, in particular, for Sargis Kloyan, who does not even know me. He had made direct contact with some people, and the government had sent an order to discredit Mrs. Margarita. “The court hearings went on for more than two years, Sargis Kloyan never appeared at the hearings,” Khachatryan said, adding that the latter did not appear, feeling ashamed.

At the press conference, Satik Khlghatyan stated that he feels very bad when the dead of “March 1” are called dead, because they died, they did not die.

“They receive money for each order. There was nothing political in our demand, our demand was only 30,000 drams. “During the trial, I realized that the heroes are not accepted in our government,” Khlghatyan said.

He said that Kloyan approached him and said that the government had provided them with 30,000,000 drams, but they had to apply to the EC, where they would be allocated 240,000,000 drams, and that 30 million would be returned to the government.

“They were very offended by our demand. In other words, the families of the victim did not have the right to apply to the government with any demand, “Khlghatyan said.

The legal successors of the victims of the “March 1” case filed a lawsuit against Margarita Khachatryan և Satenik Khlghatyan’s slander շուրջ insult about two years ago. In particular, they were outraged by the statement of the relatives of the killed servicemen that the government provides 30 million drams for looting shops during the “March 1” events, the participants of the riots, and the relatives of the killed servicemen defending the borders of the homeland – no.

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Liza Grigoryan, terminated the case about a year ago, satisfying the motion of the representative of the mothers of the servicemen who died on the grounds of statute of limitations. The plaintiff filed an appeal against the judicial act, which was rejected by the Civil Court of Appeal, and the appeal was returned, after which the decision of the court of first instance entered into force.



