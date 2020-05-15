Mothers in labour, pregnant women and babies were Kabul gunmen’s target – MSF | World news

Gunmen who attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul got here “with the purpose of killing mothers in cold blood”, systematically taking pictures each lady in labour and new moms they got here throughout, the charity Médecins Sans Frontières has mentioned.

The assault on Tuesday morning, aimed on the youngest of kids and most susceptible of women, shocked even a rustic that has endured a long time of bloodshed and tens of hundreds of civilian deaths.

On Friday a prime US official blamed the local Islamic State afffiliate for the killings, and urged the Taliban and Afghan authorities to return to peace talks which have been crumbling because the slaughter.

MSF, the NGO that has run the maternity unit for six years, has launched extra particulars of an assault it described as “four hours of hell”. Perhaps most chilling, is proof that pregnant women and babies were targets from the beginning.

The gunmen headed straight to the maternity part once they burst into the hospital, although different buildings and wards were nearer to the doorway.

“They came to kill the mothers,” sadi Frederic Bonnot, MSF’s head of programmes in Afghanistan. “They went through the rooms, shooting women in their beds. It was methodical.”

Three women were killed in the supply room, dying shortly earlier than their unborn babies ought to have drawn their first breaths.

Eight were killed in hospital beds, and 5 others were injured, the charity mentioned in a press release. Ten who discovered shelter in hospital secure rooms with some workers survived, one giving beginning because the assault raged round her.

“It’s shocking. We know this area has suffered attacks in the past, but no one could believe they would attack a maternity [ward],” Bonnet mentioned.









Afghan safety officers collect exterior the Kabul maternity hospital after the assault on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahmat Gul/AP



The whole loss of life toll was 24, together with a midwife and two younger boys. Two of the babies were additionally wounded, with one needing emergency surgical procedure in one other hospital after being shot in the leg.

No group has claimed accountability, with the Taliban condemning the assault and denying any function. But Afghan authorities and analysts say the militants’ marketing campaign of violence created an “enabling environment” for the assault.

In its wake, a US-brokered peace course of between the Taliban and Afghan authorities is falling aside. Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, ordered troops again on the offensive from an “active defence” stance adopted to organize for talks, and the Taliban has ended a de facto city ceasefire with a truck bomb in the jap metropolis of Gardez.

Zalmay Khalilzad, an American envoy, mentioned on Friday that Islamic State was behind the hospital assault, though the group’s regional affiliate has not claimed it, and urged the Taliban and Afghan authorities to place negotiations again on monitor.

“Rather than falling into the Isis trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity. No more excuses. Afghans, and the world, deserve better,” he said on Twitter.

He didn’t present any proof, and the announcement was met with scepticism inside Afghanistan and past, the place many noticed an unseemly rush to get peace talks again on monitor earlier than the US presidential election.

“That is a very quick assessment,” said Saad Mohseni, the director of Moby, Afghanistan’s largest unbiased media group.

“Afghan intelligence sources, who have a better understanding of issues, have indicated to us that they require more time before they can determine who was behind this massacre. Let’s not rush into blaming or exonerating any group just yet.”

Ahmad Shuja, director common for worldwide affairs on Afghanistan’s nationwide safety council, warned the US risked “normalising murder”.

“Sanitising the Taliban’s image and overlooking their bad behaviour when they’ve taken no actual steps for peace is dangerous,” he said on Twitter. “It doesn’t promote peace. Normalising a group involved in the murders of all our citizens normalises murder. There are better ways to support peace efforts.”