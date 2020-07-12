Mother whose husband and daughter were killed in speedboat accident ‘reaches moment of acceptance’

A mother whose husband and daughter died after being thrown overboard from their speedboat has said she’ll never have the ability to ‘move on’ from the tragedy but has reached a ‘moment of acceptance’.

Victoria Milligan, 48, and her husband Nick, 51, had been on a family holiday in Padstow, Cornwall, making use of their four kids Kit, Amber, Olivia and Emily, once they were thrown from their boat in May 2013 into the Camel Estruary.

Ms Milligan’s husband Nick and daughter Emily were killed in the accident, which saw the empty speedboat circle out of control at high speed before hitting the family, whilst the mother-of-four lost her left leg.

Now, seven years on from the tragedy Ms Milliagan, has spoken about how she and her family were ‘moving forward’ with Nick, who was simply an executive at Sky, and Emily, who was six-year-old when she died.

Victoria Milligan (pictured), 48, has spoken about the reaching a ‘moment of acceptance’ following a deaths of her husband Nick, 51, and daughter Emily

Pictured: Victoria, centre, with, from left to right, Emily, Nick, Olivia, Kit and Amber. The family were on holiday in Cornwall on Nick’s speedboat when the accident occurred

The family were thrown overboard into the water from their speedboat in Padstow, Cornwall, May 2013. Pictured: Rescuers prepare to board the out-of-control speedboat in the Camel Estuary, Cornwall

Speaking to Andy Coulston on the podcast Crisis What Crisis? the mother-of-four, who married Nick in 1999, said the family have been visiting their holiday home in Cornwall when the horrific accident happened.

She said: ‘It was a lovely day, first-time we had taken it out that year. We’d had an amazing morning rock climbing and splashing in the sea. We were just have an extremely lovely family bank holiday weekend together.’

However shortly after realising the the tide was going out, the family were thrown from their speedboat carrying out a sharp turn.

Ms Milligan continued: ‘The six of us were flung into the freezing cold water, all in life jackets. The kill cord hadn’t been attached to either of us. That’s the safety device attached to the boat when someone goes away completely form the engine get a handle on.

‘The first thing I saw when I came up was the boat going around in very tight turns so that it was merely a perfect storm of events with the kill cord, tide gong out, wear the accelerator and the boat just coming back to us in very tight very fast circles.

She added: ‘It was so noisy and loud and adrenaline is just pumping through your human anatomy at the time and almost a king of stubbornness of this will all be fine it will all be okay. I couldn’t hear any screaming or anything.

‘The RNLI boat came alongside ours and a brave crew member jumped into our boat to prevent the engine and then it was weirdly eerily quiet.

‘I was quite badly injured and I recall seeing blood in the water unsure if it absolutely was coming from me or Kit because I couldn’t appear anything because of the cold and adrenaline is pumping during your body.

‘I do then remember Amber shouting ”daddy’s dead, daddy’s dead”. So a 12-year-old girl had seen Nicko in the water. It does not really bear thinking about.’

Ms Milligan with Olivia, left, Amber and Kit, right, in the Cornish Air Ambulance after raising £250,000

The mother-of-four with daughters Oliver, left, who was simply uninjured in the crash and Amber, right, who was simply left with scars on her behalf left thigh and hand

Ms Milligan said she’d ‘never ever get over’ the pain of losing her family but had reached ‘the moment of acceptance’

The family were rescued by an RNLI and Ms Milligan lost the reduced part of her left leg.

Kit required 12 operations to save his, while Amber was left with scars on her left thigh and hand. Only Olivia survived unscathed.

Now, years on from her ordeal the personal trainer, who has learned to walk again with a prosthetic limb, said she’d ‘never ever get over’ the pain of losing her family but had reached ‘the moment of acceptance’

She said: ‘I hate that phrase: moving forward, getting over it. Because why should I overcome it? Grief is the honour of the love we’d for those people.’

She added: ‘I do feel at this seven-year period that maybe I’ve finally reached the moment of acceptance. I think we’re all in a good place.’

Despite her upheaval, Ms Milligan said she and her family will now be soon be heading back once again to Cornwall to see Emily’s favourite beach and visit Nick’s favourite golf course.

Ms Milligan continued: ‘I do feel that Nick and Emily move forward around in our lives and we had so many happy memories down there that to block off somewhere that was this type of happy part of out life is like the wrong action to take even though I actually do arrive and get a bit of a stab in the heart of woe. Memories coming flooding back.

She added: ‘I quite definitely felt in the first couple of years I was just surviving.

‘I was a little of a robot going right through the motions of life and parenting and food and choosing schools and there is no joy there was no fun and it absolutely was such a contrast to our life before that was happy and upbeat and positive and joyous and I thought this is not fair in it. It’s maybe not fair on me.

‘We’d had such an incredible life and we’d worked so hard to truly have a good life with Nick and Emily and yes they’re maybe not here and that is desperately sad nevertheless they are never likely to be here physically and we have to take to and discover a way as a way of honouring their memory and living an excellent life without them physically present.’