Mother warns parents as £35 Aldi high chair ‘snaps’ with baby in

A mum has posted a warning to other parents after her Aldi high chair allegedly snapped and sent her baby son crashing to the floor.

10-month-old Ollie McColl was left with painful red marks on his arm after that he fell from the £34.99 Mamia Swivel 360 high chair on Thursday.

His mum, Ashleigh Boston, 25, says the accident happened after the chair ‘snapped’ off its base and sent Ollie ‘flying’.

Ashleigh, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, says Ollie was left ‘hysterical’ by the incident and narrowly avoided a serious injury.

The deli worker posted photos which show the mark left on Ollie’s arm after that he was ‘nipped’ by the chair along the way down.

Other pictures show the broken high chair leaning to one side after a part near the base appears to have come off.

Ashleigh took to social networking to warn others of her experience, posting the pictures and saying: ‘Bought this 14 days ago and not had any problems.

‘Put Ollie in for his tea and it snapped off the beds base and that he went flying, luckily that he was fine and only got a fright.

‘Phoned to complain and he was not interested and said to go right to the store for a refund! Absolute joke.’

Several other parents have also complained of similar issues with the high chair.

Chloe Watson replied to Ashleigh saying: ‘The high chairs are crap! Same thing happened with my son, but he slid under the tray bit and was dangling by his head.’

Although there are a few 5 star reviews on Aldi’s web site, many allege similar issues.

One mother named Paige gave the product one star and described how ‘the pole keeps popping out which makes it unstable.’

Another mum, Katie, gave the same rating and said the high chair was ‘not very sturdy’.

Speaking today, Ashleigh said: ‘My son was eating his tea and the whole lot came far from the base and he flew down to along side it.

After Ashleigh warned other parents on social media concerning the high chairs, fellow parents have also complained about the Aldi high chairs

‘Luckily my partner was there to stop him hitting his head unusual and catch it.

‘He started hysterically crying, we presumed that he had gotten a fright as he never fell into any such thing.

‘I phoned Aldi customer service on to let them know as this is not safe and they said I could get yourself a refund.

‘I noticed an hour later and he previously a nip mark clearly where it had caught his skin.

Ashleigh’s complaints led to her calling Aldi, who said that any customers unhappy with their products will get a refund

‘This shouldn’t have happened, fortunately my son was ok.

‘The customer service man was really rude and not bothered about what happened.

‘If you browse the reviews to them they are all terrible, so I reckon it’s only a matter of time before it happens to somebody else.’

When asked for comment by the MailOnline, an Aldi spokesperson said: ‘We were sorry to listen to about Ms Boston’s experience and have asked her to go back the product to her nearest store so we can investigate this fully with our supplier.’