Mother, son claim Des Peres police officers violated their civil rights

DES PERES, Mo.– ASt Louis mother as well as son are implicating 4 Des Peres police officers of breaking their civil rights as well as attacking them inside a Sam’s Club.

Several clients videotaped the case on their cellular phone as it unravelled.

The video clip was launched Monday that was recorded on cellular phones by various other clients at Sam’s Club in Des Peres on March 23.

“We are glad that two customers captured the video of the incident and we all know how important that is,” claimed lawyer Andre M. Strong.

In the video clip, you see 68- year-old Marvia Gray as well as her son Derek Gray on the ground. The Grays claim 4 Des Peres police officers defeated them affirming both took a flat-screen tv from the shop.

The Grays’ lawyer, theSt Louis County NAACP, as well as the Grays held a Zoom interview Monday to introduce a legal action submitted versus the Des Peres Police Department.

The lawyer states the Grays were returning the TELEVISION when the 4 officers apparently defeat, cuffed, after that apprehended them.

According to the legal action, the Grays purchased the tv from Sam’sClub They can not fit the 65- inch TELEVISION right into their SUV as well as claimed they made plans with shop staff members to find back for it.

The legal action claimed Derek returned for the TELEVISION later on that day however the TELEVISION had actually been relocated from the front of the shop; when Derek asked shop staff members concerning the tv, the staff members claimed Derek was swiping the TELEVISION.

But one more shop worker interfered to verify that Derek had actually acquired the TELEVISION previously that day.

That worker took the TELEVISION out of the shop as well as was packing it right into the household’s vehicle when officers inquired about the TELEVISION.

Derek drove to his mother’s home to go down the tv off as well as informed her what occurred at the shop. They chose to return the TELEVISION for a reimbursement.

When they entered into the shop, the household states police took the TELEVISION as well as attacked them.

“The police officers involved in brutalizing Marvia Gray and Derek Gray without any cause or provocation and, as caught on the video, the officers shoved, beat both of them inside a Sam’s Club,” Strong claimed.

“To my surprise, here come four officers, throwing me to the floor and took me by my purse and slammed me to the floor. I looked again and my son is being beaten,” Marvia Gray claimed.

The Des Peres Police Department informed Fox 2 they were not knowledgeable about the legal action as well as they’re not talking about what the Gray household is affirming. The division states they do not talk about lawful issues.

Gray household lawyer declaration:

The video clip reveals the ruthless strike by the Des Peres police officers on 68- year-old Marvia Gray as well as her sonDerek Mrs. Gray believed her son will be yet one more black male, unjustifiably fired as well as eliminated by thepolice Whether it’s Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri or Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, we require justice as well as responsibility to avoid these heartbreaking occasions from occurring in our neighborhoods. Andrew M. Strong, the Gray household lawyer