On March 7, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Under the chairmanship of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council began in an expanded format.

The meeting opened with the Lord’s Prayer, after which the Catholicos of All Armenians conveyed his blessings and best wishes to the spiritual and secular members of the Supreme Spiritual Council. His Holiness emphasized with special satisfaction K. The participation of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople in the PSC. His Holiness also congratulated His Holiness Fr. On the occasion of being elected Primate of the Armenian Diocese of France, Archimandrite Grigor Khachatryan wished an effective mission.

The agenda of the meeting includes national, church-administrative, legal, canonical issues related to the accomplishment of the mission of the Church.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Etchmiadzin

Armenian Apostolic Church Church: