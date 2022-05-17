On May 17, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch of All Armenians, presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians, the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Council of Ministers began in an expanded format, according to the Mother See’s information system.

During the meeting, issues related to the strengthening and renovation of the Mother Cathedral, the organization of the Myuro Blessing, the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, the educational mission of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the dioceses of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as administrative, canonical and pastoral life of the Armenian Church.