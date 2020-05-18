Mother See donates medical protective clothing to healthcare system – Panorama

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has actually given away regarding 2,000 devices of medical protective clothing well worth 16 million drams to the Humanitarian Aid Center of the Armenian Ministry of Health, the church press solution records.

These days, frontline wellness employees battling versus the coronavirus pandemic remain in alarming demand of even more individual protective tools for secure and also efficient job.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin formerly offered the Ministry of Health with medical tools and also materials worth virtually 30 million drams in an initiative to aid conquer the effect of the pandemic.

The teamwork programs with the healthcare market are executed via the Izmirlian Medical Center operating under the auspices of the Mother See.