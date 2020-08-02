Grandmother Returns Home After Four Month Coronavirus BattleMaria Campagna returned home to her family after spending time in numerous facilities fighting against COVID-19. 6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (8/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast! 7 hours ago

Protest Planned For Sunday In CraftonResidents in Crafton have planned a protest for Sunday morning over concerns about the borough council. They say the council has not been transparent. KDKA’s Royce Jones spoke with the organizers. 7 hours ago

KDKA-TV News Update PM: August 1, 2020KDKA-TV News Update PM: August 1, 2020 11 hours ago

Lizzie’s Lemonade Raises Money For Pittsburgh Cultural TrustA local girl made her way to the Strip District to raise money to help theaters recover from the pandemic. 12 hours ago

Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus CasesOn Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 66 new cases of coronavirus and one death. 12 hours ago

Local Boating Community Mourns Man Who Died At Washington’s LandingThe boating community lost one of their own Friday night. The victim in his mid-20s died after falling into the Allegheny River…

