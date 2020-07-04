Mother pleads for blood stem cell donors after her daughter was given three WEEKS to find match

A mother is desperately pleading for blood stem cell donors to come forward after her 21-month-old daughter with rare leukemia was given just three weeks to find a life-saving match.

Liya Gumusoz has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare and aggressive type of cancer which affects one in 3,100 people.

Her parents, Ufuk and Hatice Gumusoz, received the devastating news when health practitioners said Liya, their first and only child, should have a bone marrow transplant by the finish of July if she’s to survive.

Liya Gumusoz, pictured, has been identified as having acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer which affects one in 3,100 people

Liya’s parents, who’re originally from Turkey however now live in Twickenham, first noticed something was wrong in the very beginning of the year.

Liya became tired easier, lost her appetite and had unusual bruising on her human anatomy.

It was when Liya began to have difficulties walking that her parents knew something was maybe not right.

Mrs Gumosoz said: ‘It was on a Sunday morning, she woke up again screaming and was not able to move at all.’

After doing a search online for possible reasons, Mrs Gumosoz discovered that it could be leukaemia.

‘I was praying that it wasn’t leukaemia,’ a tearful Mrs Gumosoz said. ‘She was absolutely fine until then.’

Mrs Gumosoz said she has spent only nine nights in the home in the past three months while Liya has received various tests and scans in hospital.

Liya was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London since the pandemic took hold, which meant only 1 parent was allowed to see their daughter.

Ufuk and Hatice Gumusoz pictured with their 21-month-old daughter Liya

The worried couple faced a dreadful wait for news on the daughter’s condition, but their worst nightmares were realised when a hematologist confirmed Liya has leukaemia.

Mrs Gumosoz said: ‘I couldn’t breathe, I felt like my heart had been stabbed over and over again.

‘I just sobbed, all I wanted to do was leave the space and go and cuddle my baby.’

Liya began chemotherapy, but it isn’t enough to beat the leukaemia.

Due to the aggressiveness of the cancer, her only possibility of survival is to find a blood stem cell donor.

Only two per cent of the UK citizenry are on the blood stem cell donor register, and how many people enrolling as potential donors has drastically fallen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there’s nobody on the register who is a detailed enough genetic match to Liya.

Mrs Gumosoz said: ‘I know that it’s really a tough time that we’re going through with all this lockdown, but each one of these kids they require blood transfusions and they need just basic help really.

‘People should donate, it’s only their blood, their stem cells, it’s really a very basic procedure.

‘It only takes a number of hours to do it and you may save your self one person’s life.

‘It could save her, there isn’t any way she’ll survive.’

If you’re aged between 17 and 55 and in general health, you can request a home swab kit to become a potential blood stem cell donor here.