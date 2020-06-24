Mother-of-two is spared jail for hitting her cheating boyfriend’s lover over head with picture frame

A mother-of-two has been spared jail after hitting her cheating boyfriend’s lover over the head with a picture frame while he hid in a wardrobe after having a judge said she suffered ’emotional abuse’ over his infidelity.

Care worker Rachel Parkinson, 33, struck Jacqueline Hunter with the glass furniture piece after starting the woman’s home to find the father of her children Scott Brown hiding in a wardrobe.

Ms Hunter, a shop assistant, suffered severe injuries in the attack in Wigan, Greater Manchester and it has been left with a scar to her right hand caused when she defended herself against the blows.

Mr Brown later filed a letter to a court apologising for his conduct, adding: ‘In my own opinion Rachel is the victim of my selfish behaviour and I certainly contributed to all this mess by not contemplating either Rachel or Jacqueline. I do maybe not believe Rachel even designed to hurt Jacqueline.’

At Bolton Crown Court, Parkinson, from Wigan, was originally charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but prosecutors accepted her plea to the lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for couple of years, and was told to accomplish 100 hours unpaid work. She was also barred from contacting Ms Hunter for five years underneath the terms of a restraining order.

Parkinson and and Mr Brown are believed to have rekindled their relationship following the assault but it is not clear regarding whether they continue to be together.

Sentencing Judge Timothy Stead said Mr Brown’s confession was ‘maybe not before time’ and said of Parkinson: ‘I’m not dealing with a hard nose offender who has taken it into her head to assault some body.

‘This had been an extraordinarily highly charged situation in which she had behaved criminally but I have understanding for it. She does not pose a danger to the public.’

He told Parkinson: ‘You went to somebody else’s house, it had been not locked and you shouldn’t have entered but you went in and also you were plainly intent on a confrontation with Scott Brown.

‘He does not seem to have now been courageous or gallant in these circumstances – in fact that he hid himself in a wardrobe for the duration of all this.

‘All that has been available to you was Jacqueline Hunter although she was an innocent party in all this. You lost your self get a handle on and hit her with a picture frame which came to hand. It is unfortunate instead of by design that the picture frame was glass and sharp at the edge.

‘You attacked Ms Hunter, hitting her again and again but most tellingly having broken the frame you hit her and caused a nasty wound to her hand which required considerable surgical repair, it has been very hard for her and will taken a long time if for her to recover from that. Undoubtedly she will be left with a scar.

‘I’m not sending you to prison but I don’t mind telling you when I arrived to the courtroom I was very at heart to do that.

‘Using a weapon with sharp edges inside some body else’s house to attack them if they themselves has have done nothing wrong and caused a significant wound which required surgery is a significant matter.’

He added: ‘But while I do not say it is justification, there is understanding from what you did.

‘You had been having a trying time, I am aware that – but none of this is the fault of Jacqueline Hunter when i see it and she most definitely did not deserve what you did to her.

‘But you had been put under very considerable emotional pressure – not just for one an individual day or perhaps a week. Mr Brown’s conduct as I view it and which he acknowledges in part himself was in its way emotionally abusive towards you.

‘I think you suffered a degree of emotional abuse concerning the way he conducted in himself in his relationship with you. It’s because of what brings understanding to your criminal behaviour and I could take a fantastic course. You don’t present any risk or danger to people.

‘There is strong personal mitigation and immediate custody could have a significant harmful impact on young members of one’s family. I’d like to think we won’t see you again. I do not think you’re a negative person at all.’

The incident came at 9am on June 7 last year – three weeks after Ms Hunter began a relationship with Mr Brown in the mistaken belief he’d split up with Parkinson.

But Parkinson learned Mr Brown and Ms Hunter may have been together and went round to the victim’s home so that they can find him when that he failed to answer his cell phone.

She initially banged on leading door and called his name but found your house unlocked and went inside, before locating the pair in a upstairs bedroom.

She tried to get into the wardrobe where Mr Brown was hiding but was not able to open the entranceway and as an alternative picked up the picture frame from a window ledge and smashed it against the straight back of Ms Hunter’s head.

Ms Hunter stepped back but Parkinson moved towards her with a broken bit of the frame and used it to strike her on the hand as she tried to cover her face.

She had surgery to improve the harm to her hand but still experiences numbness and had four months far from work. She still suffers bouts of anxiety.

Prosecutor Philip Hall said: ‘Although it had been two blows I do not submit it had been a sustained or repeated assault but I do submit the the injury to her hand was serious. It’s had a continuing effect on the victim which was the usage of a picture frame as a weapon.’

In mitigation, defence counsel Paul Treble said: ‘This is a case where in actuality the court can properly suspend any custodial sentence. She accepts responsibility for what she did but I pray in aid the emotional state she was in at that time in her quest to locate Mr Brown.

‘She is a female who is very devoted to her kids a lady who appears to be an excellent supporter of other people and is respected. People are surprised she acted in the way she did.

‘The reason was the emotional situation she found herself in after four years. She was driven compared to that point, she lost get a handle on and acted in the manner she did. I stress she did not want to cause injury – it had been an emotional response to the circumstances that parties found themselves in.

‘When Mr Brown says that he is responsible not just for the defendant but also the complainant, that is right. We know Ms Hunter was equally emotionally abused by Mr Brown.’