Mother of George Floyd’s daughter says she wants justice for him

“I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks,” Roxie Washington advised reporters at a press convention in Minneapolis on Tuesday.
“He was good and this is the proof that he was a good man,” she added, pointing at their daughter Gianna.
Washington stated Floyd had moved from Texas to Minneapolis wanting for a greater life. He was all the time supportive of their daughter.
“He would never see her grow up, graduate … he would never walk her down the aisle,” Washington stated. “If there’s a problem that she’s having, she doesn’t have her dad anymore.”
The attorneys representing Washington stated they need the world to have one other picture of Floyd in addition to the video of his altercation with police.
“We wanted the world to see the beauty of Gianna,” lawyer L. Chris Stewart stated.
Since Floyd’s loss of life, protests have erupted throughout the nation and around the globe as many name for an finish to police brutality.
An enormous crowd led by Floyd’s sister and different relations marched or rode horses via town of Houston on Tuesday.
Thousands of individuals gathered at Discovery Green park in downtown and knelt in silence to honor him earlier than shouting Floyd’s title on their solution to City Hall.
Next week, a public memorial for Floyd can be held in Houston.