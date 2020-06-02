Mother of George Floyd’s daughter says she wants justice for him

“I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks,” Roxie Washington advised reporters at a press convention in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

“He was good and this is the proof that he was a good man,” she added, pointing at their daughter Gianna.

Floyd died final week whereas being arrested in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin , a then-police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes, has been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s loss of life.

Washington stated Floyd had moved from Texas to Minneapolis wanting for a greater life. He was all the time supportive of their daughter.