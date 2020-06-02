Mother of George Floyd’s Daughter Gets Emotional Over His Death



Play video content material

Fox 9

The mom of George Floyd‘s daughter is coming to grips with the actual fact he’ll miss each milestone of their kid’s life … and it is coronary heart wrenching to see.

Roxie Washington had tears streaming down her face Tuesday as she stood alongside 6-year-old Gianna at Minneapolis City Hall. Through her sobs, Roxie hammered dwelling the purpose … Gianna’s father was taken away from her abruptly and brutally.

Referring to Derek Chauvin, and the three different ex-cops as but uncharged … Roxie stated all of them get to go dwelling and be with their households, however Gianna won’t ever once more go dwelling to her father.



Play video content material



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

Roxie actually broke down when she talked about George by no means attending to see Gianna develop up, graduate and stroll down a marriage aisle.

You can see, really feel and listen to how the loss is taking a toll on George’s family members … and Roxie continues to be questioning why some of the others haven’t been arrested and charged.



Play video content material



Fox News