Mother of Dragons (er, Sons – Same Thing) | Funny Mommy Ladies’ V-Neck T-Shirt

From the brand owner

Our story



How we got our start?

The Ann Arbor T-shirt Company grew from a dorm room project between two friends at the University of Michigan, to a couple of 22 year olds sleeping in a warehouse alongside their printing press, to a business with 50+ employees and a few dogs shipping apparel all around the world from Michigan!

What makes our product unique?

Most of our products are designed, printed, & embroidered completely in our Ann Arbor, MI factory. Our workers receive fair wages, healthcare, 401k matches, & meals. Machines, inks, & most inputs are U.S. sourced, & shirts mostly made of U.S. cotton. Producing in-house keeps quality up & prices low.

Why we love what we do?

Printing is where art meets life. We love bringing all of our customers’ ideas, passions, and identities to life with ink and thread. We use higher quality apparel that doesn’t break the bank, but which we love to wear ourselves, and take great pride in seeing how much our fans react to our stuff!

MICHIGAN ARTISTS & PRINTERS | this design was drawn and screen printed (silk screened) with pride by our skilled illustrators and printers in Ann Arbor. If you’re ever in the area, stop by for a free tour and see how we make your apparel!

WOMEN’S FIT SIZING | This is a women’s cut garment. As no two women’s brands are alike, we strongly encourage you to use the sizing chart in the photos to determine your size. If you are on the fence, most customers recommend going up a size.

SOFT FABRICS | This is a triblend fabric – 50% polyester, 25% ringspun cotton, and 25% rayon. This achieves a soft, smooth, vintage effect fabric with a speckled aesthetic. These are mid-weight shirts – a bit lighter than your mass-market, thick gym class t-shirts, but substantial / not see-through. It’s a nice balance between comfort and durability

TOP QUALITY INKS | We use QCM screen printing inks, manufactured in Pineville, North Carolina. These are high quality inks – vibrant and durable, and highly crack resistant. Some of our designs are intentionally faded or cracked (see product photos), but our inks always “do what they are told” by our printers. We use top of the line printing presses and ovens (to cure inks) made by M&R in Illinois

SAFE CHEMISTRY | QCM has been one of the most forward-thinking ink manufacturers in the industry, going phthalate-free over ten years ago – way ahead of the curve. They’re also CFC free and rated as carcinogen-free by the state of California