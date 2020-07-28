Mother of boy arrested by police who raided his home over a toy gun says she is suing Met Police

The mother of a 12- year-old black boy arrested when police raided his household home after he was spotted playing with a toy gun is suing The Met for racial discrimination.

Armed officers stormed Kai Agyepong’s home at 11 pm on July 17 prior to handcuffing the boy and apprehending him in a police automobile after a neighbour reported seeing a black male holding a gun.

Kai’s mother Alice Mina Agyepong, 42, says she is now taking legal action versus Scotland Yard to develop ‘to what degree action police took was due to the fact that of the colour of Kai’s skin’.

The household’s attorney Iain Gould informed MailOnline the household’s claim likewise consists of trespass, unlawful imprisonment, attack and battery.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program today, Ms Agyepong informed how she feared for her household’s security when equipped police burst into her home and trained their rifles on her, Kai and her 2 children, aged 16 and 23.

She called the police action ‘out of proportion’ and criticised their absence of ‘professionalism’, declaring: ‘I would state that once again I have a hard time to see how there was professionalism when really it was a toygun

Alice Mina Agyepong, 42, is taking legal action versus Scotland Yard after armed police arrested her 12- year-old boy Kai after he was spotted playing with a toy gun in their home

Police stormed the Agyepong family in Camden, north London on the night of July 17 and handcuffed and apprehended young Kai in a police automobile

The officers, who were reacting to a call from a member of the general public declaring to have actually seen a black male holding a gun, dearrested the traumatised 12- year-old after understanding the gun had actually been misinterpreted for a plastic toy handgun

‘ A toy gun in the UK – this is London, notAmerica There needs to have been more of a thought about evaluation based upon the reports that the police got.

‘That might have been a possibility. They have intelligence, they can learn most likely who resides in homes.

‘ I do not believe police must be pursuing criminal activity or attempting to conserve members of the general public at the expense of killing innocent individuals in their home who have actually not done anything incorrect, trigger that’s precisely what might have taken place.’

The school child was using a laptop computer while rested on the couch with his mum Alice when equipped officers stormed in.

A passerby declared he had actually seen a black male with a gun inside their home and reported it to police.

Mina Agyepong takes legal action: Solicitor Iain Gould’s declaration The household’s attorney Iain Gould informed MailOnline the suggested legal claims consist of discrimination trespass, unlawful imprisonment, attack and battery ‘ A male in the residential or commercial property was arrested on suspicion of belongings of a gun and taken into a police van outside your house. The other locals were accompanied out of the residential or commercial property while a search was carried out …‘ Such is the dispassionate, nearly robotic, tone of a Metropolitan Police declaration made in action to a stunning event last Friday night including my customer Alice Mina Agyepong and her young household; however often ‘dispassionate’ can shade into ‘disingenuous’, for what that thoroughly crafted declaration stops working to explain is that the ‘male’ who was arrested on suspicion of belongings of a gun, remained in truth Mina’s 12 years of age boy Kai …who had actually been not doing anything more than having fun with his toy gun in the living-room of his home. The disingenuous and protective nature of the Police declaration is more shown in the option of words utilized to later on explain Kai – ‘the youth’ and (improperly) ‘the teen’ – words which clearly tend to communicate an impression that Kai was far older than 12, possibly a young person instead of, as he is, a kid. It appears that a passerby telephoned the Police after peering in through the living-room of the household’s home and seeing Kai playing (alone) with his plastic toygun The rest of the household (Mina and her 2 children) were then woken up in frightening scenarios as armed Police stormed your house, training their – really genuine – guns on Mina and her kids and requiring them to march outdoors with their hands up, where they were apprehended completely view of the area whilst Mina’s home was, in her words, ‘rummaged’ by the Police, who were doubtless intending to discover something – anything? – that would validate such a gross and out of proportion intrusion of the household’s home. During this time, Kai, a Year 7 student at Maria Fidelis Catholic School was kept handcuffed in a Police automobile prior to being ultimately ‘de-arrested’ when the Police developed that they had actually intimidated the household for no function aside from to apprehend a kid for having fun with a toy in his own home … Major concerns will require to be addressed by the Metropolitan Police regarding how this daily occasion intensified into an armed raid, throughout which fatal force might so quickly and unfortunately have actually been let loose upon Mina and her kids. Even as it stands, with the physical force being ‘restricted’ to the handcuffing of a 12 years of age boy, the psychological and mental effect can not be undervalued. For a household to have the security and sanctity of their home broke in such a method, is actually the things of problems. And not least among the concerns to be addressed will be to what degree the Police action to the report they got was intensified due to the fact that of the colour of Kai’s skin. Given the understanding we currently have in relation to out of proportion usages of force and Police powers usually upon black individuals, this is a really genuine issue. I have actually accepted guidelines to act upon behalf of Mina and Kai to help with their Police problem, and, in due course, to start a claim for settlement versus thePolice Mina likewise feels, rather appropriately, that individuals require to learn about this event so that the complete spotlight of public examination can be shone upon thePolice As a result, she has actually offered interviews to ITV, BBC and Channel 4 news. As I have actually stated prior to, limelights upon cases of presumed Police misbehavior and misdeed is a essential part of the power which civil society needs to cancel the power of the Police, and to prevent future cases of mistake and abuse. I more than happy to be playing my part in this case, however so too is every accountable person who finds out of the case and contemplates it, and asks the concerns which hold the Police to account.

In truth he had actually simply been having fun with a BB pellet gun in the living-room.

Scared Kai had red laser directed weapons focused on him as he was nicked and put in a police cars and truck outside.

But he was de-arrested after police officers understood it was simply a phony gun and police officers were required to apologise.

Ms Agyepong had actually gone to sleep and got up to see police holding attack rifles.

She informed the Today program: ‘They did not simply concern my home to make queries, they had rifles indicated me and my boy and my household the entire time.

‘ I inquired to decrease their weapons trigger I do not have anything and my kids are not equipped and they would not.

‘They had their red laser lights focused on my head, my kids’s head, Kai’s head at all times, and at no point did they lower their weapons and we was led out at gun point.

‘What they sent out to my home, as in the police action, is the sort of action you ‘d anticipate for a captive circumstance in public where lives remained in impending threat.

‘ I have a hard time to discover that the police have the resources to send that level of force and action to claims from the general public in the realities of what occurred with my household. I do not accept that.

‘Young black kids remain in my viewpoint targeted by police, even stop-and-search is a lot more out of proportion for individuals like my boyKai And this is most likely the most hardest stop-and-search you can discover, weapons pointing at you. I do think it was a element due to the fact that I do not have much else to go on.’

Writing on a blog site, lawyer Iain Gould stated he had actually accepted guidelines to act upon behalf of the Agyepongs ‘to help with their Police problem, and, in due course, to start a claim for settlement versus the Police’.

He knocked the Met’s ‘gross and out of proportion intrusion of the household’s home’ and swore to shine the ‘complete spotlight of public examination’ on the police.

‘Major concerns will require to be addressed by the Metropolitan Police regarding how this daily occasion intensified into an armed raid, throughout which fatal force might so quickly and unfortunately have actually been let loose upon Mina and her kids,’ Mr Gould composed.

‘Even as it stands, with the physical force being ‘restricted’ to the handcuffing of a 12 years of age boy, the psychological and mental effect can not be undervalued. For a household to have the security and sanctity of their home broke in such a method, is actually the things of problems.

‘And not least among the concerns to be addressed will be to what degree the Police action to the report they got was intensified due to the fact that of the colour of Kai’s skin. Given the understanding we currently have in relation to out of proportion usages of force and Police powers usually upon black individuals, this is a really genuine issue.’

Kai, a Year 7 students at Maria Fidelis Catholic School, is now ‘traumatised’, ‘afraid’ and ‘worried’, his mother stated today.

‘[Police] need to accept likewise that BB weapons remain in flow in the UK. They are legal, and let’s not forget that Kai wasn’t doing anything incorrect at all. He was simply at home, a regular 12- year-old boy, and the police burst into your house and he might have been eliminated,’ Ms Agyepong informed the Today program.

‘He’s traumatised. He’s frightened in terms of who might be at the door, since that’s now a capacity. And he fidgets. But I hope that he’ll improve, however I do understand stress over how he now feels about the police.’

A representative for the Met Police formerly stated that a compulsory recommendation has actually been made to the Independent Office for PoliceConduct

Commander Kyle Gordon, the Met’s lead for guns, stated: ‘There have actually been a number of well-publicised shootings in London in current months where members of the general public have actually been hurt.

‘As the general public would appropriately anticipate, we take every report of a gun seriously in order to safeguard our neighborhoods.

‘Officers going to reports such as this should treat them as authentic till they can confirm whether a real gun is present.

‘Based on the info at hand, the officers acted in line with their training and my expectations, allowing the event to be concluded as rapidly and securely as possible.’

Commander Gordon stated he had actually enjoyed the body-worn video of the event and was ‘content’ with the officers’ professionalism and how they had actually discussed to locals what was going on.

‘The reporting member of the general public was ideal to call us and we would motivate others who see comparable weapons to do the exact same,’ he stated. ‘We are dedicated to bearing down on violence and we count on our neighborhoods to assist us do this.’

He included that Kai had actually been instantly de-arrested as quickly as officers had actually developed the only weapon in your house was the BB gun.

Kai, a Year 7 students at Maria Fidelis Catholic School, is now ‘traumatised’, ‘afraid’ and ‘worried’, Alice Mina Agyepong stated

Responding to Commander Gordon’s declaration, Mr Gould informed MailOnline: ‘There stay exceptionally severe concerns to be addressed by the Met in relation to what appears to have actually been a completely out of proportion usage of force that put the lives of a mother and her children in severe threat.

‘Those concerns have actually not been addressed by the Met’s newest declaration, nor has that declaration’s protective tone and disingenuous usage of language put my customer’s mind anymore at rest, or resolved worries that racial bias played a substantial part in this event. Once once again, the Met have actually picked to misleadingly explain Kai as a ‘youth’ instead of more precisely a kid, hardly out of main school.

‘Are black kids permitted to be kids (and have fun with toy weapons in the security – and what should be sanctity – of their own houses) or are they in the eyes of the Met constantly ‘youths’ with all the undertones of delinquency, troublemaking and prospective risk which that specific word communicates?

‘ I will today be welcoming the Met to select to use early disclosure to my customer of all pertinent proof in this case, consisting of call logs and body cam proof, in the interests of openness and fairness and all those worths Commander Kyle appears eager to trumpet the Met have, instead of, as is regular, to conceal behind the hold-ups of information security administration.’

Yesterday previous shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott madly stated that Scotland Yard’s actions did not fall in line with ‘neighborhood policing’ and followed up her remarks with the Black Lives Matter hashtag on Twitter.

She tweeted: ‘How can the Met Police potentially validate jailing a 12 years of age at gunpoint, handcuffing him & & putting him in a police van?

‘This after lots of armed police officers raided his home at 11.00 in the evening. All over atoy Is this what they call neighborhood policing? #BlackLivesMatter’.