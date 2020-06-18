Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Opens Up About How ‘Compassionate’ President Trump Was During Meetings With Families Of Victims

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the caretaker of Ahmaud Arbery, spoke out this week to speak about how “compassionate” President Donald Trump was during his meeting with the families of victims of police brutality.

Though Arbery was a black jogger who was killed by civilians, the way his death was handled by police and prosecutors after ward contributed to the unrest that spread across the country like wildfire. “I was very very emotional throughout the whole conference,” Cooper-Jones told Fox News after the meeting. “[Trump] was very compassionate. He shows major concerns for many families, not merely one family but for all families. I could say that President Trump was very receiving. He listened and he addressed each and every family accordingly.”

Though Cooper-Jones faced some backlash from leftists for agreeing to meet with Trump, she’s got no regrets about doing this. “I wanted him to hear my voice,” she explained, later adding, “He did assure each family member that we would and should expect change.”

A GREAT woman. Her son is looking down from heaven & is very pleased with his wonderful & loving mom!!! https://t.co/ZzKUbjlOOT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020

Cooper-Jones also addressed Trump’s police reform executive order, saying that while she does not believe it is enough, it’s a step up the right direction. “I don’t think that’s enough, but I do think that is a start,” she said. “I didn’t think that order addresses anything that concerns Ahmaud’s case at all.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House advisor, took to Twitter to praise Cooper-Jones following the meeting. “Mrs. Cooper-Jones, the tragic loss and injustice that you have suffered should be experienced by no parent,” she tweeted. “My father was honored to meet you today and deeply moved by your story. We are with you and will continue to hold your family and Ahmaud in our hearts. God Bless.”

Cooper-Jones’ son was out jogging in February when that he was killed by two white locals, one of whom later turned into a former police officer who suspected him of burglary. It took more than 8 weeks for both men to be arrested, with them only being taken into custody after video of the shooting leaked to the media.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

