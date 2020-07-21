Mother of 19-year-old who was killed in Seattle’s CHOP files claim against city: report

“I feel like my son was not properly served,” she said, according to the paper. “I feel like nobody cared. Lorenzo was fighting all his life and now I have to fight for him.”

The claim painted a chaotic scene in the early morning hours of June 20. The claim, which was filed by the Herrmann Law Group, reportedly said that there is a video showing a man imploring medics for the Seattle Fire Department to respond to the scene. The man was yelling, “You guys could be saving this man’s life right now.”

The paper said that the city has yet to receive the claim.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. told “Hannity” earlier this month that the city was not forthcoming with answers about his son’s death. But the case got more attention after going public and he ended up receiving a call from President Trump.

The infamous CHOP zone in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood was forcefully cleared out after the city’s leadership finally acted following two deadly shootings and weeks of scrutiny that a city would cede several blocks to protesters and not allow first responders to enter.

Fox News Luis Casiano contributed to this report