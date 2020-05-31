Mother killed, baby dropped off at fire station | News

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — “I need help please!!!!”

Investigators stated that was one of many final textual content messages despatched by a mom earlier than a killer shot her inside her personal toilet.

After her homicide, somebody took her baby to a Kansas City fire station.

Her boyfriend is charged with second diploma homicide and armed felony motion for her demise.

On Friday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman spoke to her household.

Camry Alonzo’s household and mates stated she didn’t deserve what occurred to her.

Police say her boyfriend got here to East Patrol and set down the suspected homicide weapon exterior. Then, he went inside to admit to capturing her.

Camry Alonzo, 22, will be unable to lift her son. Her members of the family say she acquired to spend simply six brief months with him earlier than her demise.

“She was so ready to have that baby in her arms and hold him,” stated Cathy Comstock, her mom.

“She loved him so much,” stated Megan Alonzo, her sister.

Police stated her boyfriend, 25-year-old Deon Sanders, instructed investigators he acquired residence simply earlier than 6:00 a.m. on May 26th after ingesting with mates and different girls. He stated he beforehand argued with Camry about who he was going out with.

He instructed police that after, inside their Independence, MO residence, he discovered the toilet door locked and acquired “scared” as a result of he didn’t know who was inside. So, he fired pictures into the toilet.

Police stated they discovered inconsistencies from what he stated occurred and proof discovered at the crime scene. According to court docket data, Sanders finally admitted to punching and kicking the locked door then capturing into the toilet killing Camry.

“My heart with never be whole,” Comstock stated.

Sanders instructed police he took their baby to a member of the family’s home. Someone introduced the kid to a Kansas City fire station close to 20th and Hardesty. First responders took the boy to Children’s Mercy.

“I’m glad that he is safe,” Alonzo stated. “I’m just waiting to be able to see him.”

While they wait to see Camry’s son, they’re mourning the lack of her.

“I know she is here with me in spirit because I feel her,” Comstock stated. “She is always going to be loved in my heart.”