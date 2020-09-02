Mother jumps from moving car with baby to escape kidnapping | News

DULUTH,Ga (CBS46)– A mother and her baby are safe after she leapt from a moving car to escape a kidnapping.

The event was caught on video security at the Exxon Gas Station at 1350Boggs Road The mother called 911 and informed cops that she stopped and acquired junk food on her method house on the night of August 18th. After buying her food, she stopped at the filling station to park and consume. The female can be seen on security consuming her food at the trunk location of her car while her one-year-old kid is sleeping inside.

While she was consuming, a male can be seen strolling up the road to the filling station on foot. When he saw her, he altered instructions and strolled over to her and approached her from behind. The female stated he grabbed what she thought was a weapon, punched her in the face several times, then informed her to get in the rear seat of the car with herbaby The guy then got in the motorist’s seat and the car can be seen on security leaving the scene with 2 of the car doors large open.

While he was repeling, the mother stated he required cash from her and informed her that he was going to choke and eliminate her. Fearing for her life, she stated she got her …