Mother horrified after mysterious hornet-like insect with giant ‘stinger’ is found in their garden 

A giant wasp-like insect was discovered with a business owner after it fell out of the sky and landed dead in her yard.

Samantha Stoneley, 28, was enjoying a break from work at her home in Hull on Saturday whenever a giant hornet-like insect fell from the sky and landed in her garden.

She had some workmen at her house laying decking in her back garden on Saturday once they heard a buzzing.

Samantha said: ‘All of a sudden this thing came flying over us and we just thought, ‘What the hell is that?

‘I discuss the size of it and people don’t think how big it absolutely was if they weren’t there.’

The company owner described the insect to be longer than the usual cotton bud, with what looks like a stinger extending even further.

‘I would hate anyone’s child to obtain stung by that as it could do some real damage,’ Samantha said.

‘It was huge. It’s not a thing I’ve ever seen before, it’s something you would expect you’ll find abroad.

It was thought that the giant hornet-like insect discovered by Samantha is an Asian killer hornet which has a potent venom in its stinger (stock photo)

‘I’ve been to lots of places, including Australia, and I’ve never seen something quite that big.’

She said she and the workers in her garden were left stunned by the arrival of the enormous insect.

‘It just hit the ground and did not move from that position,’ she said. ‘We were all so shocked and just looked at one another like, ‘What do we do now?’

‘It frightened me so it would frighten any child sounding it playing in their garden.’

Samantha said she was concerned that children playing in their garden could easily get hurt should they came across similar insects.

But Dr Gavin Broad, the Principle Curator in Charge of Insects at the Natural History Museum, believes that the insect Samantha found is a harmless wood wasp (pictured, stock photo), and he described her find as ‘impressively large’

Professor Jim Hardie, Director of Science for the Royal Entomological Society, also identified Stephanie’s giant insect as a wood wasp (stock photo)

However, Dr Gavin Broad, the Principle Curator in Charge of Insects at the Natural History Museum, believes that the insect Samantha found is harmless.

Speaking to MailOnline, Dr Broad said: ‘This is a wood-wasp (Urocerus gigas). It is a completely harmless, even though impressively large, relative of wasps.

‘The larvae of wood-wasps feed on wood, as their name suggests. It takes about three years for them to eat enough wood, they then emerge as adults. These can be common, specially where there is a lot of pine, which is what they eat.

‘The thing that looks like a sting is its ovipositor; it uses the ovipositor to ‘drill’ a hole into wood and then lay its eggs in there.

Two-year-old Noah, from Hull, (right) discovered another hornet-like insect in his family’s back garden and his father Paul Everingham (left) captured it in a plastic container

‘The black and yellow colour pattern is defensive mimicry: by looking like stinging wasps they have less chance of being eaten by birds.’

Professor Jim Hardie, Director of Science for the Royal Entomological Society, also identified Stephanie’s giant insect as a wood wasp.

He said: ‘They are impressive insects and totally harmless. They are indigenous and widespread to Britain and found throughout.’

This isn’t the only large insect to own been found in a garden recently.

A few days ago a similar creature was found in an east Hull garden that was feared to own been a giant Asian killer hornet.

An expert said that the insect captured by Paul Everingham in Hull looks a lot more like a harmless Asian horntail rather than an Asian killer hornet

The Asian killer hornet has distinctive yellow legs, much like the bug found in Samantha’s yard, and has very potent venom.

The Sun reports that two-year-old Noah, from Hull, discovered yet another hornet-like insect in his family’s yard.

His father Paul Everingham captured the insect in a plastic container and tried to find out what insect his son had found.

Paul said: ‘I’m 99 per cent sure it is a giant Asian killer hornet. It said on the web that it could kill humans in one shot.’

However, a professional has said that the insect discovered by Paul is much more likely an Asian horntail which is harmless.