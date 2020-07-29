Mother forced to shave her hair after she was attacked with glue which caused second degree burns

A mother-of-one was forced to shave off her hair after a ‘envious female’ got an enemy to force a hat filled with glue on to her head, which caused second degree burns.

Colombian nationwide Marcela Tascon, 31, was attacked on the doorstep of her house in the town Benaguasil in Valencia, Spain.

Ms Tascon had actually unlocked to an unidentified male prior to he forced the destructive compound on to her head and left her with second degree burns, according to nationwide paper Levante EMV.

No arrests have actually yet been made and the cops examination is still continuous.

Colombian nationwide Marcela Tascon, 31, was attacked on the doorstep of her house in the town Benaguasil in Valencia, Spain (left, prior to and right, after the attack)

Ms Tascon was at her house at 9am recently when a complete stranger buzzed the doorbell to her apartment or condo and declared to have a present forher

She supposedly saw the male holding an arrangement of flowers through the video display screen, which was linked to the entryway of her structure, and let him in.

He climbed up the stairs to the apartment or condo prior to knocking on her front door and asking the victim if she was Marcela Tascon.

Speaking about the event, Ms Tascon stated: ‘Once at the door of my home, and in front of my eight-year-old boy, he (the male) tossed the flowers at my feet, called me a “son of a b*tch”, and pulled the hat over my head.

The mother-of-one was taken to health center where she was dealt with for second-degree burns on her scalp (visualized)

The burns were caused by the glue and ‘abrasive compounds’ which had actually been inside the hat when it was forced on to her head throughout the attack

‘He escaped, my boy was shouting, really afraid, and I hurried to the restroom to tidy up my head and asked my boy to call the cops or pals.’

Ms Tascon was taken to health center where she was dealt with for second-degree burns on her scalp which had actually been caused by the glue and ‘abrasive compounds’ utilized in the attack.

She stated: ‘The medical professional informed me that this sort of attack is really typical in Colombia, where it is called”doing the shampoo”

‘It is typically bought by envious partners after discovering their hubbies had actually cheated on them or due to the fact that they covet the other females.’

Ms Tascon was forced to shave off her hair (left and right) as an outcome and states she believes that the male had actually been employed by a ‘envious females’ to attack her

Ms Tascon, who owns an appeal center situated in the exact same structure, states she had actually been getting suspicious calls from a lady, who she does not understand, however identified that she had a Colombian accent.

Ms Tascon explained how the female called simply one month prior to to make a consultation at her beauty parlor and requested the place.

She included: ‘Two weeks later on, I saw a suspicious male in my structure holding a smart phone and I asked neighbours if they were anticipating a visitor.’

Ms Tascon (visualized after the attack), who owns an appeal center situated in the exact same structure as her apartment or condo, had actually been getting suspicious calls from a lady in the weeks prior to the attack

No arrests have actually yet been made and the cops examination is still continuous into the attack which left Ms Tascon bald (visualized after the attack)

Ms Tascon had actually gotten a call from a lady, who she thinks was the exact same one as previously, asking if she might come to the beauty parlor for a treatment simply minutes prior to the male appeared at her door.

Ms Tascon states she believes the male was employed to attack her however declined to talk more about her suspicions as the cops examination is continuous.

A representative for the Spanish Civil Guard in Valencia stated that they are examining the case therefore far no arrests have actually been made.