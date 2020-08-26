Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of son

TURBOTVILLE, Pa.– The mother of a young child who drowned previously this month has actually been charged with involuntary manslaughter and kid endangerment.

State authorities stated Britney Bridges of Turbotville informed them she was sleeping when her 3-year-old son went out of the house and fell in a next-door neighbor’s above-ground swimming pool.

The deck location was locked.

Troopers think the little kid was attempting to fill a bottle to make bubbles.

State authorities stated this wasn’t the very first time the kid had the ability to go out of your home.

Source link