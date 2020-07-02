Mother caught driving to McDonald’s four times over the limit in Calamvale, Brisbane

A mother-of-two downed two bottles of vodka before driving to McDonald’s because she was ‘hungry’, and finished up ploughing in to still another car.

Kim Maree Kurki, 52, was four times over the limit when she rear ended another car near Calamvale McDonald’s in Brisbane’s south around 7.40pm on April 1.

Police spotted her creating a rather slow getaway, driving at just 10km/h before pulling her over.

Kurki then blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.222 per cent, before officers watched her just take ‘approximately five minutes’ to put her seatbelt on when put in a police car.

The 52-year-old told police she did not want to stop because she was ‘worried she was going to be arrested’, Senior Constable Pedersen said, The Courier Mail reported.

‘Police observed the defendant take approximately five minutes to put on her seatbelt in the police vehicle,’ he said.

Kurki pleaded guilty to a deep failing to give required particulars at an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday at Richlands Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Garry Wooler said the mother, who also is suffering from mental health issues, had turned to alcoholism during isolation because the lockdown became ‘too much’ to handle.

Kurki’s two young ones live with her ex-husband who Mr Wooler said has no ‘sympathy’ for her.

‘Her mental health issues affect her ability to make decisions and come to terms with the lack of her young ones,’ that he said.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said the details discussed in court painted a ‘very sad picture’.

‘I wish you well in beating your addiction … but do not make your issue another person’s issues, do not take to the road,’ that he said.

Kurki was fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving for 2 years.

She receives help on her dependency on alcohol.