A Tennessee mother is suspected of fatally shooting her five-year-old daughter in the chest before giving investigators conflicting stories about the incident – including blaming her two-year-old toddler son for the death.

Robin Howington, 37, has been indicted with a grand jury of first-degree murder, son or daughter neglect, false reporting, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence from the September 14, 2019 death of her daughter, Destiny Oliver.

She was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and held on a $500,000 bond.

Last year, authorities dispatched to Howington’s Fountain City neighbor hood home to find the young girl have been shot, according to Knoxville News Sentinel.

Destiny was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

When questioned by investigators, Howington would try to pass blame on four other individuals.

First, she told investigators that a unidentified man broke to their home and shot Destiny once in the chest before fleeing in a black Chrysler 300.

Howington later claimed the girl’s father, Antoine Oliver, was to blame who shot their daughter before escaping in a black Chrysler 300.

She said the violent incident happened after a tense argument between them,

Around now, authorities discovered a handgun hidden in a bush outside Howington’s home.

She then claimed her sweetheart Daniel Hensley, who is not necessarily Destiny’s daddy, of stashing the hand gun.

But surveillance video from a neighbour actually demonstrated Howington concealing the weapon among the garden.

The mother apparently admitted to hiding typically the weapon within the bushes, yet she promises it was from maternal behavioral instinct.

Howington, in her most surprising claim, and then told researchers that the girl wiped over the gun plus stashed this after her two-year-old son discovered typically the weapon within a closet.

The two-year-old, she stated, shot dead her girl.

Howington’s boyfriend later on told researchers that he observed her brandish a gun in Destiny’s daddy the day from the shooting.

The daddy reportedly got the weapon away from Howington.

Howington ‘did illicitly, illegitimately, criminally, dishonestly, improperly kill [Destiny Oliver] during the perpetration of cut child overlook,’ typically the indictment scans, People reviews.

The tampering costs stem through Howington supposedly trying to destroy her cell phone plus moved home furniture around the nights Destiny’s loss of life.

She advised authorities the girl did not would like investigators discover illegal weed sales the girl had carried out.

WATE reports that Howington tried to disable typically the cell phone after running it beneath water on the hospital.

A see claimed of which Howington tried to complete off the mobile phone to her and even provided her cash to bring it.

Howington has not but entered a new plea to the charges