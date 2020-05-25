Mother, 33, gives birth in Lidl car park after suddenly going into labour on the way to hospital

An expectant mom on her way to the hospital had to make an emergency cease at Lidl to give birth to her child lady.

Natasha Thomson, 33, surprised consumers on after child Holly determined she could not wait till they arrived at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Instead, Natasha and proud dad Marc Voyzey, 31, from County Durham, had to ship their daughter in the entrance seat of their car as paramedics rushed to the scene.

The dad and mom pulled over at Lidl in Peterlee simply after 7am on May 21 and simply 11 minutes later Holly Jasmine had arrived.

Natasha mentioned: ‘It’s undoubtedly a great story to inform her when she’s older.

‘It all occurred so quick, it was a little bit of a shock, we did not anticipate it to occur this way.’

The mum, from Horden, awoke that morning with sturdy contractions and knew Holly was going to make her arrival 5 days early.

She mentioned: ‘I mentioned to my accomplice lets go to mattress as a result of I used to be getting contractions however they weren’t very sturdy, then I awoke in the morning and I simply mentioned ‘we’d like to go’.

The couple had been on their way to the hospital however, little Holly could not wait that lengthy, and so they had to pull over at the subsequent most secure place – Lidl.

Marc had initially deliberate to drive to the North East Ambulance Service’s base for assist however he was instructed to pull over by the 999 operators so paramedics may get to them.

Natasha mentioned: ‘I simply turned to Marc and mentioned ‘the child is coming’. We pulled over in the car park, put our hazards on and subsequent factor we all know she’s right here.

‘They had been folks trying by means of the window as a result of I clearly wasn’t being quiet as a result of I used to be in labour.

‘I used to be very pleased with Marc, I anticipated him to panic in that state of affairs however he was simply wonderful.’

The ambulance got here and the household finally made it to the hospital the place everybody was checked over.

Holly’s reasonably sudden arrival drew fairly a little bit of consideration from passers-by with one who witnessed the wonderful scene posting on Facebook to cross on their congratulations.

Nearby residents to Lidl mentioned they heard a commotion and noticed an ambulance exterior however had been elated after discovering the purpose behind it.

Many folks have handed on their congratulations and greatest needs to the household, with one particular person asking: ‘Are Lidl doing deliveries now?’

Natasha mentioned: ‘We simply did not anticipate that in any respect. I used to be getting messages saying I used to be Facebook well-known.

‘I noticed the publish and could not imagine all the feedback. It was actually beautiful..’

Now mum, dad, and older siblings Lucas, 7, and twoy-year-old Charlotte are having fun with their time at dwelling with their new addition, calling Holly a ‘dream.’

Natasha added: ‘She’s a little bit night time owl, she’s protecting us up however she’s a dream, she’s beautiful.’