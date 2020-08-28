Motegi Super Formula: Sekiguchi tops pre-event test

SUPER GT points leader Sekiguchi set the rate at the very end of the two-hour session, which marked Super Formula’s initially running given that March’s pre-season test at Fuji Speedway.

He set a time of 1m33.717 s after the chequered flag fell amidst a late flurry of times to go leading by simply 0.012 s ahead of Inging Toyota chauffeur Hiroaki Ishiura.

Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion Racing) was finest of the Honda chauffeurs in 3rd, 0.075 s off the rate, followed by Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) and Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion).

Fukuzumi had actually been initially to dip into the 1m33s bracket with 2 minutes go, deposing KCMG Toyota guy Kamui Kobayashi with a 1m33.903 s, however as the chequered flag fell Nojiri improved that with a 1m33.871 s prior to Sekiguchi, Ishiura and Yamamoto all enhanced.

Kazuki Nakajima wound up sixth-fastest for TOM’S, finest of the 3 Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship stars who were given a last-minute allowance to contend at Motegi regardless of not finishing a 14-day quarantine after racing at Spa.

Fuji test pacesetter Ryo Hirakawa was seventh, simply under half a 2nd behind Impul colleague Sekiguchi, while Kobayashi was benched to 8th at the surface.

Reigning champ Nick Cassidy, who is entering into his last Super Formula season for TOM’S as he relocates to Formula E in 2021, was ninth-fastest, 0.492 s off the rate, …